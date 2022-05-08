How to cancel ‘cancel culture’ and correct the politically correct

Decentralised AI

Decentralised AI is key to the Web3/blockchain Metaverse. Famed angel investor and thought leader Naval Ravikant has said Google coders have all the power. Indeed, they can influence thought by biasing for or against how high a link appears when doing keyword searches. This extends to other centralised platforms such as YouTube, Twitter et al.

YouTube receives more than 80 years of video uploads per day. TikTok boasts hundreds of clips uploaded every single second. Google indexes more than 50 billion websites. Their AI algorithms are coded in a biased manner so they hold enormous power over the ability to shape thought.

AI is expected to surpass human intelligence in about a decade, so how do we implement blockchain and AI to improve society by preventing what Orwell called “Groupthink” in his classic work “1984”? I published a piece on how such technologies can be used to force honesty in reporting and thus across mainstream media because it makes misinformation and disinformation uneconomic. This will boost accuracy while allowing the free flow of information to individuals. Of course, this begs the question of how to find and define morality in AI.

What is moral in one culture may be an imprisonable offense in another… #drugs #sex #personalfreedoms

Indeed, AI is a double-edged sword which can be tempered through the decentralisation of AI. Discord has a countless number of channels where people connect with and even live out alternate lives with others who share similar beliefs, views, interests, and/or ideologies. The freedom of expression and action within such groups underscores the importance of such freedoms.

Web3 will be home to multidimensional and decentralised variations of platforms such as Discord as well as gaming worlds which prove economic, ie, one can live off the fruits of one’s labours in such worlds much as gaming platform Axie Infinity helped millions in third world countries quit their day jobs to earn tokens within the game’s ecosystem. Decentralising AI would allow many to steer the evolutionary progress of AI instead of just having a small, centralised group of people making the decisions. None of us are as smart as all of us.

AI then offers a deeper extension of ourselves much as it does today. Platforms and apps that guess our taste in music, art, film, fashion, shopping, etc are already time-savers and conveniences. And of course, one can choose to opt out if they wish to protect some or all aspects of their privacy.

Personal freedoms at major lows

That said, today we have more governments controlling our freedom of movement, freedom of expression, and freedom of transaction than ever before. Severe limits on how much fiat one can carry or wire have become a global standard. Web3 is the answer as its beating heart consists of blockchains while growing at breakneck speeds. Integrating decentralized AI which removes any global centralised point of control will enable Web3 to fully uphold these freedoms thus will decimate mass censorship, cancel cancel culture, and correct the politically correct. Elon Musk has said: “At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people… a shield to be mean and cruel, armoured in false virtue.”

Bitcoin protects assets while averting global nuclear war

To answer FAQs about this recent report on Bitcoin being great defense technology for nations, every asset held by a nation carries value that is defended with human lives. This extends to real estate, gold, oil, and equities whose chain of custody can end in bloodshed as all assets are protected and defended by rule of law and military might.

Bitcoin transforms their physical values into digital synthetic values in cyberspace using units of value called satoshis. In doing this, the chain of custody no longer has to end in bloodshed as assets are protected and defended by electricity and code. The cost of a human life is hence replaced with the cost of electricity for defending assets. Human beings are using Bitcoin to metacognitively evolve their thinking to solve the existential threat of global nuclear MAD (mutually assured destruction) using code.

Understanding how this is even possible, let alone probable or dare I say inevitable, requires connecting many mental dots. It helps to know the total value of digital assets continues to grow exponentially relative to the value of physical assets. And with double digit inflation taken into account, the disparity between digital and physical is even greater.

If history is any guide, when debt and interest rates reach such extreme levels, inflation soars. Real estate is expected to climb roughly 10-fold over the next decade but only have 80% of today’s buying power while Bitcoin is expected to climb 50- to 100-fold over the next decade but have five-to-10 times today’s buying power. These rough numbers are based on a spreadsheet created by YouTube’s Investanswers from the Wharton School of Business.

Exponential growth of the metaverse

It follows then that the growth of the metaverse is thus naturally exponential. The majority of the next generations will spend the majority of their time in the metaverse as I did in the early 1980s as a gamer, hacker/phreaker, and code breaker.

AR/VR voice-activated and touch holographic screen sensitive devices whether worn as glasses or even as implants will be the norm. Bandwidth will increase such that an endless number of environments can be created with any number of other people in other parts of the planet, yet look, feel, sound, and even smell as if everyone was together in one room, or on the edge of a cliff overlooking a beautiful valley, or in the forest by a waterfall.

More major institutions are waking up to this fact thus are investing massive sums into the metaverse whether it is in advertising, real estate, gaming, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, dApps, art, music, or education among countless other sectors. Bitcoin as the PoW (proof-of-work) technology that prevents DoS (denial-of-service) attacks has the highest hash rate and is the most decentralized thus is the most secure and qualified to protect digital assets.

Mistaken and limiting beliefs

While some have suggested this strikes them as Utopian at best, I would remind the reader that many have said similar over the last decade regarding the very idea of Bitcoin getting to $10,000 due to governments putting a stop to it, or blockchain having any impact on legacy banking, or NFTs having any real value, or numerous other limiting beliefs which proved false. In the 1990s, similar game changing ideas that eventually became reality across the internet were also laughed at by the masses though demographically more doubted by older than younger. Be careful not to fall into the experience trap.

Dr Chris Kacher, PhD nuclear physics UC Berkeley/record breaking KPMG audited accts in stocks & crypto/bestselling author/top 40 charted musician/blockchain fintech specialist. Co-founder of Virtue of Selfish Investing, TriQuantum Technologies, and Hanse Digital Access. Dr Kacher bought his first Bitcoin at just over $10 in January-2013 and contributed to early Ethereum dev meetings in London hosted by Vitalik Buterin. His metrics have called every major top & bottom in bitcoin since 2011 to within a few weeks. He was up in 2018 vs the avg performing crypto hedge fund (-54%) [PwC] and is up well ahead of bitcoin & alt coins over the cycles as capital is force fed into the top performing alt coins while weaker ones are sold.

