How reality TV is shaping a new generation of entrepreneurs

Shows like The Apprentice have shown business makes for great TV, but they’re also shaping a generation of entrepreneurs, writes Dr Luca Cacciolatti

There is something undeniably gripping about watching someone pitch their dream to a panel of investors, knowing their idea could be catapulted into the business world or crushed on the spot. The challenge, the tension, the drama… the resilience! This is part of reality as much as of a TV format that has flourished with programmes such as The Apprentice and Dragons’ Den, and now Ready Set Startup UK, which adds a fresh layer to the spectacle of entrepreneurship.

Streaming on Amazon Prime, Ready Set Startup UK follows 10 early-stage entrepreneurs as they develop their business ideas and compete for a £100,000 investment prize. But this show, like its predecessors, is more than entertainment; it subtly shapes how we define entrepreneurial success, especially in the minds of younger audiences.

Are we just selling young people a myth?

As an academic who has co-designed a highly experiential and innovative Master’s programme for start-up founders named the MSc in entrepreneurship, innovation and enterprise development at the University of Westminster, I see firsthand how media influences students’ ambitions. Stories of hustle and grit resonate. However, we must question: are we equipping young people with tools, or simply selling them a myth?

When they watch founders navigating real challenges on screen, it makes the journey feel tangible. These shows centre on individual perseverance, on the idea that resilience alone will triumph. Yet, in reality, many start-ups fail not for lack of grit, but due to structural barriers, e.g. access to capital, networks, or simply bad timing. As humans, we all love stories, and we all have heroes. The narrative of ‘keep calm and carry on’ risks glossing over these realities, implying that failure is always a matter of mindset rather than circumstances; even though you need resilience to keep going, you also need creativity and critical thinking.

We recently hosted an event at our Marylebone Campus, bringing in the creators of Ready Set Startup UK to speak with students about start-ups and the business behind the scenes, and show them some of the episodes.

Luis Kelly, the show’s producer, reflected on how energising the experience was, with the students raring to embark on their own entrepreneurial journeys. “Their questions showed just how eager they are to build and grow, and that’s exactly why I created Ready Set Startup, to support that journey from idea to action.”

Entrepreneurs need more than inspiration

But supporting that journey requires more than optimism. That bridge between aspiration and execution is what incubators and accelerators aim to build. For instance, ABC Venture Studio, a next-generation innovation enabler co-founded by the University’s Westminster Business School, helps early-stage founders with different technology readiness levels develop through structured training in team-building, MVP development and investment readiness.

Entrepreneurial education, when combined with grounded, real-world insight, offers more than inspiration: it cultivates discernment. It teaches that success isn’t just about vision but timing, systems, and, above all, collaboration. This is particularly true when universities, start-ups, incubators and accelerators are all working together to foster synergies in the same ecosystem.

Supin Hussain, Course Leader of the MSc in entrepreneurship, innovation and enterprise development at the University of Westminster, sums it up well: “When students see the bridge between the classroom and the real world, through shows like Ready Set Startup UK, they don’t just learn, they believe. We’re not just teaching business theory; we’re building resilient founders.”

In a precarious job market, many young people are drawn to entrepreneurship for independence, creativity and purpose. While the journey is rarely smooth, the more we show its reality and potential, the more people will be empowered to pursue it through mentors, peers and critical reflection. Sometimes, that spark begins not in a lecture theatre but on screen.

Dr Luca Cacciolatti is a senior academic in innovation and marketing at the University of Westminster