Households under pressure to cut down energy use under new smart meter plans

Millions of British households could face growing pressure to ration their energy after three of the UK’s largest energy suppliers declared their support for a radical overhaul of energy pricing.

Scottish Power, EDF and Octopus Energy told The Telegraph they support radical new tariffs under which customers will be charged more for using energy during peak periods, and less in quieter ones.

The businesses – which together have 11 million customers, equal to around a third of British households – gave their backing to a plan in which smart meters will automatically send half-hourly updates to suppliers about household energy use.

The measures are designed to encourage energy efficiency and potentially cheaper bills amid the push for net zero emissions.

This change raises the possibility of surge pricing, which would mean families could pay higher electricity rates for watching television, turning on light switches, or putting on the washing machine during peak times such as the morning and evenings, as prices fluctuate throughout the day.