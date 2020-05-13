Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey will begin the phased reopening of its show homes and sales centres this month, after the government lifted restrictions on the property market.

The developer said sales centres and show homes will be available for pre-booked appointments from 22 May, and it will take the majority of its sales staff off the government furlough scheme.

Last night the government announced that prospective buyers would be allowed to visit estate agents, view properties and move house without breaking lockdown rules.

Taylor Wimpey chief executive Pete Redfern said: “This relaxation of the rules by the Government and the clear desire to reopen the housing market is very welcome.

“However, we believe that it is our responsibility to apply these rules carefully and protect the health of our customers and employees.

“Our people are looking forward to being able to welcome customers to their sales offices and show homes, energised by new skills developed in serving customers digitally over the last 7 weeks.”

Taylor Wimpey, which has already restarted work at its construction sites, said social distancing measures would be in place across its sales offices and show homes.

Perspex screens and social distancing markers have been installed at sales centres and tours of show homes will not be accompanied, and only one family at a time will be able to view each home.

The housebuilder also announced a five per cent discount for NHS staff, care workers and the emergency services for homes reserved this year to complete in 2020 and 2021.