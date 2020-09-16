Redrow’s profit sank 66 per cent in the last financial year due to the “profound impact” of the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted the housebuilder to take a £35m hit on pulling out of the London market.

The figures

Turnover for the year plunged 37 per cent to £1.34bn as the number of completions plummeted due to the coronavirus lockdown. Completions fell from 2,345 in the fourth quarter of the previous year to just 264 this year.

Redrow, which is one of the UK’s biggest housebuilders, swung to a loss in the second half of the financial year and pre-tax profits for the full year fell sharply from £406m to £140m.

The group ended the period with net debt of £164m, down from net cash of £124m in 2019.

Why it’s interesting

Redrow said this morning that it expects the Covid-19 pandemic to have an “enduring impact upon the market as the economy recovers and consumer experiences during lockdown influence future preferences and priorities”.

As part of its strategy to develop regional divisions Redrow is scaling back its London business, limiting its activities in the capital to its Colindale Gardens development, which has cost the firm £35m.

The FTSE 250-listed housebuilder said there had been strong demand since sales centres reopened in May. Prospective buyers have been keen to use the Help to Buy scheme ahead of next year’s changes and to benefit from the Stamp Duty holiday, which was intended to reignite the housing market after months of lockdown.

However, Redrow said the market was still at risk from the ongoing impact of the pandemic, the possibility of a no-deal exit from the EU and the ending of the Stamp Duty holiday.

What Redrow said