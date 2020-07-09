UK housebuilder Persimmon said customer demand since reopening its sales offices was “positive”, with reservations up 30 per cent year on year.

Persimmon announced this morning that its weekly average net private sales reservations for the six weeks since reopening its offices reached 278.

However the developer said revenue in the first six months of the year were £1.19bn, down from £1.75bn in 2019, due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Housing revenue was 33 per cent lower, with new housing legal completion volumes of 4,900, a fall from 7,584 in 2019.

Average selling prices rose from £216,942 to £225,050, demonstrating “resilient selling prices throughout the period.”

Persimmon chief executive Dave Jenkinson said the company had seen “encouraging sales levels throughout the period”.

He added: “In particular, over the last six weeks when net reservations have been 30 per cent ahead year on year.

“We enter the second half in a strong position, with work in progress well advanced, forward sales 15 per cent ahead year on year, and cash holdings of £830m.

“Our financial strength and the agility of the business in responding to Covid-19 has ensured Persimmon is in robust health, and fully able to play its part in delivering the new homes the country needs to support the UK’s recovery, in a range of future economic scenarios.”