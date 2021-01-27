Hotel quarantine: What do the new rules mean for arrivals travelling to the UK border?

The long-delayed hotel quarantine policy for some UK arrivals has been announced, in an attempt to control the spread of Covid-19 infections and stop new virus variants entering the country.

Brits and those residing here arriving in England from 22 countries including portugal, South Africa and Brazil now face a mandatory quarantine period of 10 days at an airport hotel – at their cost.

The devolved administrations will likely go further.

The SNP wanted a blanked hotel quarantine for all arrivals, but the travel and aviation industry has warned that such a policy could cost the UK more than half a billion pounds in lost earnings a day.

Non-essential travel is currently banned across the UK, including trips abroad.

Currently, foreign nationals from high-risk countries, such as South Africa, are already banned from entering the UK. Boris Johnson said the hotel quarantine will apply to British nationals and UK residents coming home from these 22 destinations.

Here’s what the new rules mean for those crossing the border into the UK:

What countries are affected?

Currently, arrivals from 22 countries face an entry ban for foreign nationals.

UK citizens and residents can still enter but will now have to go through managed isolation at a hotel quarantine.

However, according to the Governmentt’s own website there are currently more than 22 “high-risk” countries where foreign nationals face an entry ban.

They are are: South Africa, Brazil, Portugal, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Seychelles, Suriname, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

UK citizens and residents can still enter England, but must be bussed to hotel quarantine.

There was no detail on how arrivals who did not fly direct from the banned country would be checked to ensure they quarantine.

Travellers do have to state where they’ve previously been on their passenger locator form.

Where you will stay and for how long?

Arrivals from these countries will be transported to hotels for a quarantine of 10 days.

The start date for the policy is yet to be defined.

How much will hotel quarantine cost?

The costs of the stay must be met by the traveller. Neither Home Secretary Priti Patel nor Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier specified the cost of managed isolation . Although an exact fee has not yet been defined but is estimated to be more than £1500. Patel this afternoon said the Government was still “working through” challenges and details with hotel companies.

How else is the government trying to reduce traveller numbers?

Airlines will now be required to check that passengers leaving the UK are travelling for essential reasons only. They will be fined if they do not check.

Patel said the departure checks will “mirror” the passenger locator form required for UK arrivals.

“We will introduce a new requirement so that people wishing to travel must first make a declaration as to why they need to travel,” Patel said.

Is there industry compensation or support?

Dozens of MPs today added their support to airline bosses’ calls for industry specific support, such as compensation.

On Tuesday night the CEOs of British Airways, Easyjet, Virgin Atlantic and Jet2 warned the Prime Minister to avoid a blanket hotel quarantine policy for all UK arrivals, and also pushed for financial help.

