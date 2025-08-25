Hospitality bears brunt of job losses since October budget as costs rocket

Over half of all job losses in the UK since last October’s budget have been in hospitality as the sector struggles under the weight of rising costs, according to new data.

Of the 164,641 job losses in the UK since the Budget last October, almost 89,000 have been lost in hospitality.

The scale of job losses is three times worse than estimated by the Office for Budget Responsibility, which predicted 50,000 job losses as a direct result of changes to employer NICs.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, said the number of job losses has been “staggering”.

“The sheer scale of costs being placed upon hospitality has forced businesses to take agonisingly tough decisions to cut jobs – with part-time and flexible roles often those most at risk.

“At a time when the country needs jobs, the Government should be encouraging hospitality to grow and create jobs, not tax them out of existence,” Nicholls said.

Economists warned that the increase in the national living wage and the rising levy and threshold for national insurance contributions for employers would disproportionately affect firms with lower-skilled, lower-paid workers who are often younger and in forms of flexible or part-time work.

Retail and construction firms, along with hospitality companies, also fit this bill.

Leading retailers wrote to the Chancellor last week calling for reform to the business rates system, which high street firms have long rallied against.

“Without reform, this system will continue to cost jobs, limit investment and push up prices for households everywhere,” Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive at the British Retail Consortium, said.

Business rates are taxes charged on properties used as commercial venues, and are based on what the property would go for on the rental market. Rates will increase next year, adding billions’ to businesses’ costs.

Retailers, in particular, have argued that the system places high street shops at a disadvantage to online storefronts.

The letter, signed by over 60 businesses, said: “Labour’s manifesto made a clear and welcome promise to deliver good jobs and higher living standards but if future policy decisions lead to rising prices and fewer jobs, then those commitments are at risk.”

“As the Chief Executives of many of Britain’s leading brands, we are determined to help deliver your growth ambitions. However, for this to be possible, the conditions for stable prices, continued investment and sustainable employment must be at the heart of this year’s Budget.

“We see it as a key moment for the Government to publicly buy into retail and the vital role the industry can play in helping deliver a stronger and more resilient economy for all.”