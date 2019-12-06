Horse racing: Globetrotting Prince Of Arran gunning for glory in Hong Kong Vase

HE HAS got a long way to go to get close to Red Cadeaux’s career prize money figure, but Prince Of Arran is proving a real money spinner for Newmarket trainer Charlie Fellowes.

A close third in the 2018 Melbourne Cup, the son of Shirocco went one place better last month when finishing runner-up to Vow And Declare at Flemington and taking his career earnings to nearly £1.5 million.

Last year he went on to Hong Kong for the Group One Longines Hong Kong Vase, but a bad draw in 14 left him with everything to do before the stalls had even opened.

Fellowes, who was in Hong Kong 12 months ago and picked the stall in the barrier draw, isn’t heading out this year due to a prior commitment, so Prince Of Arran’s travelling head groom Natasha Eaton is in charge.

Eaton, a former jockey who has been with the horse since he went on his travels in the middle of September, said: “I would die for him. He is so spoilt but he deserves it!”

Fortunately for connections, she had more luck in Thursday’s draw with stall eight coming out of the hat.

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the draw, a lot of pressure is off my shoulders now!” said Eaton. “It wasn’t a disaster [last year] because he still ran a great race from that draw. He was only beaten seven lengths and came with a storming run up the straight.

“I think he’s a lot stronger now, both mentally and physically. I reckon we’re going into it with a really good chance, especially after his Melbourne Cup run.”

Like his groom, the six-year-old has been racking up the air miles, and no wonder seeing how well he has done in Australia, in particular, which saw him win the Group Three Geelong Cup in October.

“He takes everything so well,” said Eaton. “It’s much easier to take a horse like that away and I feel like it’s this time of year when he peaks.

“He doesn’t favour the undulating tracks in England, he gets a bit lost on them, but these are lovely flat galloping tracks.”

Eaton, who admits it would mean “an awful lot” if her horse could win Sunday’s Group One contest, will be back in England on 11th December, but won’t be hanging around for long as she’s off to Dubai on the 28th.

Her boss will be setting his alarm early on Sunday morning, with the race set to start at 5.40am UK time, and I’m sure you wouldn’t find a prouder trainer anywhere in the world if his stable star could pull it off.