Horse racing betting tips: Shakem up at Sandown, you'll be as happy as 'Arry

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

WITH last month going down as the wettest February on record in the UK, and the rain continuing to lash down in early March, it isn’t a surprise that Sandown have been forced to cancel today’s Grand Military Gold Cup card.

However, with a brighter forecast for the next couple of days, the racecourse are hopeful about tomorrow’s Imperial Cup day getting the green light and adding the Grand Military Gold Cup to the schedule.

That would be a much needed boost for everyone involved, especially as some doubts remain about next week’s Cheltenham Festival going ahead due to the coronavirus.

Let’s hope the rain relents and conditions dry out enough because the Paddy Power Imperial Cup (2.30pm) is always an exciting race, especially with a £100,000 bonus being dangled for any horse who wins this and goes on to be successful at next week’s Festival.

A field of 19 has been declared and a number of these will need to pick up a penalty to have any chance of getting into one of the handicaps at Prestbury Park.

Course and distance winner Mack The Man has to be respected as his win here in December has been franked numerous times since.

He was also in with a fighting chance when brought down at the last in the Betfair Hurdle, so as long as that hasn’t left its mark he will surely go close at 5/1 with Coral.

There is nothing in the market between him and SHAKEM UP’ARRY, but I am more interested in Ben Pauling’s runner in this race.

Owned by Harry Redknapp, this son of Flemensfirth was second to Supreme Novices’ Hurdle favourite Shishkin at Newbury in January on just his third start over hurdles.

You will see from the image on this page that he landed over the last in the lead that day and you’d have to wonder what price Shishkin would be if he was running in this.

Rated just 127 and proven on heavy ground, he could make an absolute mockery of that mark and must be backed at 5/1 with Ladbrokes.

The only concern is his lack of experience, so it is worth having a second string to your bow in a big handicap like this and experience is not an issue with JOLLY’S CRACKED IT.

Harry Fry’s 11-year-old has some very strong form in the book and won a decent handicap at Ascot last season off a mark 138.

He was disappointing after that but his two runs this campaign following a wind operation have been decent efforts and he’s now down to 134.

Although there’s every chance he will find one or two too good, he will love the ground and is a massive price at 25/1 with Ladbrokes.

Paul Nicholls’ McFabulous, a comfortable winner at Market Rasen last month when relishing the step up to two and a half miles, has been the gamble of the week in the preceding EBF Final (1.55pm).

He opened up at 10/1 on Monday but is down to 5/2 and has always been highly regarded at Ditcheat.

However, he is very short in such a competitive race and it’s worth bearing in mind that five of the last 10 winners have returned a double-figure price, while there has only been one winning favourite in that time.

Nicky Henderson’s KEEN ON beat Protektorat in a two mile maiden hurdle here on heavy ground in November and the runner-up is now rated 144 and is one of the favourites for the Coral Cup.

He then won at Southwell before disappointing a little when stepped up in grade at Warwick last time.

Off a mark of 134, The Queen’s horse looks well-handicapped and can give his trainer a third win in the race at 10/1 with Ladbrokes.