Horse Racing Betting Tips: Penhill will make sure it's no walk in the Park for Paisley

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

BIG BUCK’S and Inglis Drever are two legends of the staying hurdling division and I fully expect PAISLEY PARK to join them as a multiple winner of the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30pm) this afternoon.

They are all cut from the same cloth in that whatever their rivals try to do to beat them they can cope with it.

Yes, they will likely hit a flat spot, but then the turbo kicks in up the hill and they just outstay, outbattle or even outspeed the opposition.

Since winning a handicap hurdle at Aintree in October 2018, Emma Lavelle and Andrew Gemmell’s warrior has remained unbeaten in six subsequent starts.

He looked in serious trouble in this race 12 months ago when Joe Colliver kicked for home on Sam Spinner but, just like with his legendary predecessors, he got the job done to win comfort- ably.

The eight-year-old has had a smooth campaign this season, winning at Newbury on his reappearance in November and then landing his second Cleeve Hurdle over course and distance on Trials Day.

Connections wisely decided to skip the Marsh Hurdle at Ascot in December due to heavy ground and that patience can be rewarded with another win in the big one today.

Blind since birth, owner Gemmell has been a fantastic story for racing and once again his friends will be around him in the paddock telling him what’s going on in the race.

Aidan Coleman knows the horse inside out and he’ll be feeling confident after winning Tuesday’s Racing Post Arkle with a great ride on Put The Kettle On.

For those looking to take on the favourite, they may take a small crumb of comfort from the fact Lavelle has been out of form recently, but plenty of hers have run well and for me that is just clutching at straws.

Currently 8/13 with the sponsors, there’s an argument to say he should be even shorter and with the competitive morning pricing he may well be pushed out further.

Every horse that has tried to beat him over the past two seasons has failed, but if there is one to cause a big shock, I reckon it’s PENHILL.

Willie Mullins’ nine-year-old has had a busier campaign than normal with four starts since December, including finishing second in the Boyne Hurdle over an inadequate trip last month.

He is two from two over course and distance, winning the 2017 Albert Bartlett before following up in this race a year later.

Now, I’m not saying he will beat Paisley Park, but if it’s a slowly run race he has shown in the past that he has the finishing speed which could cause the favourite a problem.

He looks a more than fair each-way price at 16/1, while I wouldn’t put anyone off backing him without the jolly at 6/1.

According to the market, Tom George’s SUMMERVILLE BOY is the biggest danger and I do think he will run well.

A winner of the Relkeel Hurdle on New Year’s Day, he appreciated the step up to three miles when then chasing home Paisley Park in the Cleeve.

Jonathan Burke gets on with him well and being a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner, you know this son of Sandmason has the speed you need at the end of a three mile race.

The 8/1 available looks about the right price and I expect him to get on the podium.

Of the others, the ground may dry out a little too much for Emitom who was impressive on heavy in the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock last month.

City Island won last year’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle and has been redirected here following an aborted novice chasing campaign.

However, he has to prove he gets three miles which is always a major worry in this race.

On her day, Apple’s Jade would go very close, but she was disappointing at Gowran Park last time and first-time blinkers will need to sharpen her up.

BILL ESDAILE’S PADDY POWER STAYERS’ HURDLE 1-2-3

1 PAISLEY PARK

2 PENHILL

3 SUMMERVILLE BOY