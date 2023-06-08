Horror fans ‘can’t sleep’ as horrific new Bird Box trailer is released

Warning: this article contains descriptions of some Bird Box scenes some viewers may find upsetting

2018 horror film Bird Box became the most-watched ever Netflix film just 28 days after it was released.

It has gained a cult following for its gruesome scenes, which involve a man being hacked in the neck with a machete, a man stabbed to death with scissors and a tire rolling over a dead person’s head.

The original movie has racked up 282 million hours watched on the streaming platform so far, and now the first trailer for the sequel has got fans excited for more. Watch the trailer below.

From the producers of Bird Box, comes a new fight for survival.



Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, and Leonardo Sbaraglia star in Bird Box Barcelona, premiering July 14. pic.twitter.com/3rwtrR0sRb — Netflix (@netflix) June 5, 2023

The follow-up will be called Bird Box Barcelona and will be available on Netflix on 14 July. Both films are inspired by the novel of the same name set in a post-apocalyptic world where humans take their own lives after witnessing horrific creatures that are invading earth.

A synopsis for the second film reads: “From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes BIRD BOX BARCELONA, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018.

“After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona.

“As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.”

Fans react to Bird Box Barcelona

Following the trailer’s release, one fan wrote on social media: “Oh God I already can’t sleep thinking about this, the first one messed me up.”

“They got a new Bird Box movie coming out,” wrote another. “It looks so good.”

Another wrote: “Finally sequel to a world ending event but on the other side of the world, hopefully with different story point suitable for Europe.”

