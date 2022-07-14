Hong Kong’s TTB snubs Playtech takeover due to ‘challenging underlying market conditions’

A potential bidding war for Playtech looms.

Playtech said Hong-Kong firm TTB remains supportive of the board despite failed takeover talks because of “challenging underlying market conditions”.

TTB expressed interest in making an all-cash offer for Playtech back in February, after shareholders rejected a £2.1bn offer from Aristocrat Leisure.

The gaming software firm gave TTB an extended ‘put up or shut up’ deadline, which gave it until 15 July to make an enhanced offer or walk away.

Playtech’s second largest shareholder is Gopher Investments, which TTB is an affiliate of.

TTB confirmed this morning that it would not be making an enhanced offer, but Playtech said that the firm “continues to be supportive of the Board and the executive management team, their strategy for Playtech and the prospects for the business”.

Playtech said it had a good start to the year, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be more than €200m, driven by both the B2B and B2C businesses.

“The excellent first half results and momentum in the business gives the Board great confidence in the Company’s prospects for FY 2022 and beyond, and the Company’s ability to deliver material value to its shareholders”, the company said in an update.

In a joint statement, Mor Weizer, current CEO of Playtech, and Tom Hall, a former CEO and currently an investor in Playtech, said: “It is disappointing that our proposed involvement with the TTB investor group has not evolved into a formal offer for Playtech. Challenging global economic and market conditions which were not present in February made it impossible to create the right structure for a new company”.

They added that they believe Playtech continues to be a “significantly undervalued as a listed company on the UK stock market.”