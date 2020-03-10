Hong Kong Racing Tips: You better Be Ready to back Zac Purton’s valley mount

LIFE has been tough for formbook students at Happy Valley over the past few weeks.

Normally horses drawn low, racing up with the pace and along the rail down the home straight, have been a recipe for success, but not so much recently.

The majority of results have seen horses coming from behind and finishing strongly down the centre of the track.

Hopefully with the weather in Hong Kong getting warmer, and track conditions turning quicker again, normal service will be resumed.

Last start winner Massive Pocket returns to the scene of his triumph last month when lining up in the competitive Johnston Handicap (2.15pm) over six furlongs.

Visually impressive when exploding in the latter stages of the race and leaving his rivals toiling, he is going to be a popular choice to follow-up, despite carrying a hefty 8lb penalty.

However, he may find it hard giving 4lbs to the lightly-raced but fast improving BE READY.

This Australian import, representing the successful Frankie Lor and Zac Purton combination, lost nothing in defeat when third to potential sprinting superstar Wellington over six furlongs at Sha Tin last month.

Having already finished fourth to the likes of Beauty Applause and another progressive speedster in Super Wealthy earlier in the season he has the best form on view.

This will be his first time racing at the Valley, but he trialled well enough around the tight turning bends back in September with Purton aboard.

With a positive draw in his favour, expect him to sit just off the early pace from the start and then burst clear down the home straight.

POINTERS

Be Ready 2.15pm Happy Valley