Hong Kong Racing Tips: Warrior can battle to success for Gibson

IT’S SAFE to assume that trainer Richard Gibson has found it tough going over the last few seasons.

Gibson had established himself as a Group 1-winning trainer back in France before he embarked on a career in Hong Kong, and was quick to get his name in the limelight with the likes Akeed Mofeed, winner of the 2013 HK Derby and HK Cup, and multiple Group One winner, Gold-Fun.

Since then, however, it’s been mostly downhill for the highly-skilled Englishman, although there’s at least a glimmer of light on the horizon, with his progressive sprinter Wellington, a winner of four of his five races, looking one who will be shooting for the stars in Group races by the end of the season.

Gibson, with only a handful of winners so far this season, has to be confident about adding to that tally with NORDIC WARRIOR, who lines-up in the Great George Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Dutch Art hasn’t been the easiest horse to train, but Gibson looks to have the six-year-old spot-on for this contest.

There were lots to like about his encouraging effort over Christmas, when after missing the start by six lengths, he finished strongly to finish fifth with his closing sectional time just over 22 seconds, which is fast for a Class 4 runner.

With an inside draw a bonus, and the eye-catching booking of Jerry Chau claiming his seven pounds in the saddle, his prospects look bright.

POINTERS

Nordic Warrior 12.45pm Happy Valley