Hong Kong Racing Tips: There could be a Storm brewing

PUNTERS have the bonus of an extra race when Happy Valley hosts a nine-race programme on the notorious ‘C+3’ track on Wednesday.

It’s always worth highlighting the ‘C+3’ track, which is just over 21 yards in width, and has a short sharp straight over one-and-half furlongs.

It’s easy to appreciate that horses with double-figure draws have a mountain to climb even before the stalls open and that is backed up by records going back the last three seasons.

In races over six furlongs, the inside stall is the ‘golden highway’ with a 28% win strike rate in 57 races, while gallopers housed in 10, 11 and 12 have only won half-a-dozen races between them.

It’s the same story in races over the extended mile, with inside numbers having a prolific success record, while outside numbers have found it difficult to win.

The best recipe for success is to find horses who are well drawn and who are up with the early speed or well-placed from the off.

One horse who is guaranteed to bounce out quickly from the stalls is STORM WARNINGS who lines-up in the Speed Vision Handicap (1.45pm) over six furlongs.

This ex-Australian gelding has looked special in two trials at the Valley this season and is equipped with cheekpieces for the first time having won wearing them in his native country.

With Zac Purton teaming up with trainer Douglas Whyte, the omens are good, and he will be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Storm Warnings 1.45pm Happy Valley