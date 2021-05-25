Hong Kong Racing Tips: The Mauritain Magician’s a man on a mission

JOCKEY Karis Teetan looks a man on a mission at present, taking the final Group 1 of the season, the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup, aboard Panfield at Sha Tin on Sunday and presently can’t stop riding winners.

Seven wins from his last 35 rides bares testament to that and, with victories at the last seven meetings, he is certainly on fire.

With his card marked in all nine races on the Happy Valley card, and plenty of them leading fancies, it would be a brave man to suggest he will leave the city-track empty-handed.

The likes of highly regarded CP Power, running in the Merlin Handicap (12:45pm), and in-form Telecom Rocket, in the Tong Shui Handicap (1:15pm), will both appreciate Teetan’s never-say-die riding style.

Progressive and last time out winner Exuberant is another who catches the eye, racing off bottom-weight in the Marble Handicap (3:50pm) and may still be in front of the handicapper.

Teetan’s best ride, however, has to be TELECOM SMART who gets all the favours when taking his chance in Division 1 of the Tong Shui Handicap (2:15pm).

This improving four-year-old galloper is close to his first win judged on two encouraging efforts behind the likes of Family Folks and Vigor Champ last month.

With an inside draw in his favour, and the clear form choice against many of his principal rivals, he will take some stopping when Teetan unleashes him down the home stretch.

POINTERS

Telecom Smart 2.15pm Happy Valley