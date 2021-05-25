Hong Kong Racing Tips: The ‘Dream Team’ to continue impressive form

WITH trainer Caspar Fownes back in the limelight following a treble at Sha Tin last Sunday, the three-time champion trainer is sure to take centre-stage once again when racing resumes with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Fownes, still clinging onto the coat tails of championship leader John Size in the trainers’ title race, sends a strong raiding party to the city track, including speedster Dancing Fighter who steps out in the Java Handicap (2:45pm) following an encouraging effort after a five-month break.

Sky Show is another sprinter from the Fownes camp who looks guaranteed to be concerned in the finish, after finally drawing an inside number in the Marble Handicap (3:50pm).

Fownes’ best chance of success is when he teams up Joao Moreira with GREEN LUCK in the highly competitive Fort Handicap (3:15pm).

The ‘Dream Team’ of Fownes and Moreira have a 53% win and place strike-rate this season and should improve that tally by the end of the day’s action.

Green Luck returned to the track after a two-month mid-season break, with an eye-catching third behind progressive stayer Charity Fun and one of today’s rival, Savaquin, over nine furlongs last month

With blinkers fitted again – he won with the aids last season – and rated to beat a number of these rivals on early season form, he should now be cherry-ripe to resume winning form.

POINTERS

Green Luck 3.15pm Happy Valley