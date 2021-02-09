Hong Kong Racing Tips: Royal Bomb can give the King of the Valley another winner

IT’S STILL nip and tuck at the top of the trainers’ championship table.

With John Size’s stable in sizzling form and saddling winners for fun, it looked likely he would overtake Caspar Fownes and be top of the leaderboard come Sunday evening.

Surprisingly it didn’t happen, with Fownes saddling winners at the Valley and Sha Tin, and importantly suggesting the wheel of fortune may have turned back in his favour.

It’s rare that the ‘King of the Valley’, Fownes, leaves his favourite racetrack empty-handed – he has already saddled 22 winners at the Valley this season – and he has bright prospects of adding to that tally on Wednesday.

Strongly-fancied Daily Beauty in the Orchid Handicap (12.45pm) and Kurpany in the Azalea Handicap (2.15pm) are likely to see the trainer perform his trade-mark victory jig’s during the action, but one horse Fownes will want to win is ROYAL BOMB who lines-up in the Daffodil Handicap (12.15pm) over the extended mile.

In opposition is John Size’s main hope on the programme, Wealthy Delight, who stormed home over the course and distance three weeks ago, and is reunited with Joao Moreira again.

Royal Bomb however, was just touched off by another Size-trained galloper Savaquin in a highly-competitive handicap at the end of last month, and will surely improve further on what was only his fourth run in the territory.

Tactics are going to play an important part of the result. Expect Christophe Soumillon aboard Royal Bomb to kick early in the home straight and hopefully have enough in hand to hold his rivals.

POINTERS

Royal Bomb 12.15pm Happy Valley