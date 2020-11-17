Hong Kong Racing Tips: Might just be a walk in the Park

AFTER riding a total of 20 winners in Hong Kong, Jerry Chau has had his valuable 10-pound claiming allowance cut to seven, but that doesn’t change the fact the 20-year-old is still the go-to apprentice in the territory.

He is booked to ride in seven of the nine races on Wednesday, with his standout ride being the last-start winner STANLEY PARK, in the Fu Cheong Handicap (2.50pm).

The combination was backed off the boards into favouritism, and never gave their supporters a moment’s worry, when romping home in a good time at the Valley last month.

A seven-pound penalty will make life tougher, but the six-year-old is looking bigger and stronger this season, and will take some catching.

The obvious danger on form is the John Size-trained Scores Of Fun, who makes his first visit to the Valley after disappointing when a short-priced favourite at Sha Tin last time.

There seemed no excuse for the former Australian galloper however, having had an easy lead after coming from a wide draw.

It could pay to forgive him that poor performance, but this is his first test at the tricky Valley circuit and a more attractive alternative is XPONENTIAL who hasn’t been able to show his true form from outside draws this season.

This is a horse with loads of ability, as shown when he won over track and trip in July, and he’s capable of proving he is much better than his current handicap mark.

POINTERS

Stanley Park 2.50pm Happy Valley

Xponential (e/w) 2.50pm Happy Valley