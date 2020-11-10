Hong Kong Racing Tips: Maldives can give Callan a dream trip

POPULAR jockey Neil Callan has a chance of putting his name in the spotlight when he climbs aboard a couple of horses with genuine chances at Happy Valley.

Callan, nicknamed the ‘Iron Man’ by the locals for his no-nonsense approach and his famous gruelling early morning keep-fit regime, has found it tough going over the last couple of seasons with an influx of overseas riders seemingly having more appeal.

The former UK-based pilot, who finished runner-up in the jockeys’ championship back in 2005, doesn’t always get the rides his talent deserves, but is still more than capable of delivering the goods when the opportunity arises.

Callan renews his recent association with the talented but frustrating Lobo’s Legend, who will be looking for his first victory in the Belcher Bay Handicap (2.15pm).

The six-year-old has had plenty of near misses in his career, notably when placed behind group performer Big Party over the track and trip last season from a three-pound higher mark.

The major worry is the form of trainer Paul O’Sullivan whose stable has yet to hit top form this season with just two wins from 63 runners.

A safer option could be to support another of Callan’s ride, MALDIVES, who lines-up in the Shek Tong Tsui Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile.

This lightly-raced David Hall-trained galloper just missed the places when finishing strongly over the course and distance last month.

With an inside draw in his favour, he is going to be hard to beat this time.

POINTERS

Maldives 12.45pm Happy Valley