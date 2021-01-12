Hong Kong Racing Tips: Lor’s Runner looks a strong contender in finale

IN-FORM trainer Frankie Lor sends a handful of raiders to Happy Valley in an attempt to close the six-winner gap, currently held by Caspar Fownes with 38 wins, in the trainers’ title race.

Lor’s stable has been the most consistent in town since the season started, and not a week goes by without him seemingly visiting the winners’ circle.

His record at Happy Valley this season also reads well with 13 wins and a 33% win and place strike rate, and he will surely be hopeful of boosting that tally by the end of the day.

While the likes of improving Peak To Peak in the Magnolia Handicap (11.45am), and Virtus Star, seeking his fourth win of the season in the Wistaria Handicap (11.45am), have clear-cut chances, his best hope of success should come in the closing Begonia Handicap (2.50pm) with THE RUNNER.

This ex-Australian galloper finds himself on an attractive mark and it would be a major disappointment if he doesn’t go close to winning.

Having beaten progressive sprinter California Rad, rated just under 100 at present, from a four pound lower mark last July, he has gradually been reaching peak condition again.

Having got going too late when third to Baby over the track and trip last month, cheekpieces are fitted for the first time to make him fully concentrate.

With an inside draw in three a bonus, and an ideal journey mapped for him, he should be hard to stop when unleashed down the home straight.

POINTERS

The Runner 2.50pm Happy Valley