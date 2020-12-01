Hong Kong Racing Tips: Kinda Cool banker material in Valley sprint

IT LOOKS as if the gods of fortune have finally smiled on the Frankie Lor-trained KINDA COOL who rates the best bet of the meeting at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

All the stars are aligned in favour for this New Zealand bred four-year-old who finally gets the all-important inside draw number in the Gloucester Handicap (1.15pm) over six furlongs.

With Lor’s stable in the middle of a purple patch, having saddled five winners in the past fortnight, and jockey Joao Moreira taking over from a suspended Zac Purton, the omens look good.

Moreira and Lor already have a 33% win strike rate this season, including Chevalier Prince, who rocketed home at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Kinda Cool hasn’t been the easiest horse to train with just half-a dozen runs under his belt since he arrived in Hong Kong at the beginning of the year.

His race-record isn’t anything to write home about either, with just a solitary success to his name, as well as being a costly beaten favourite on four other occasions.

He has however, had plenty of excuses, suffering tough and wide journeys from outside draws and is much better than his form suggests.

With blinkers equipped for the first time and a potential dream passage following the pace-setters along the rails, expect Moreira to press the button shortly after turning into the home straight and go for glory.

POINTERS

Kinda Cool 1.15pm Happy Valley