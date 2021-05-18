Hong Kong Racing Tips: Inside draw key for Spontaneous

AN INSIDE draw could play an important role in progressive speedster SPONTANEOUS completing a hat-trick in Division Two of the Kam Tin River Handicap (2:45pm).

Paul O’Sullivan’s Australian import suffered a leg issue early on in his Hong Kong career and was off the track for nearly a year before making a winning seasonal appearance back in February and from then on has never looked back.

Likeable handler O’Sullivan is a dab hand at getting his sprinters to improve throughout their careers, highlighted by legendary Aerovelocity winning the International HK Sprint twice in 2014 and 2016 plus winning Japan’s flagship sprint event in 2015.

Spontaneous has a long way to go before he has any chance of reaching those dizzy heights, but he has looked impressive when running away from opposition in his last couple of runs and both from wide draws.

An eight-pound penalty for his last win now sees him up in class, but the fact regular pilot Zac Purton stays loyal to him suggests his rider believes he is still in front of the handicapper.

O’Sullivan and Purton have always had a fruitful partnership down the years and this season is no exception with the reigning champion already having a 24 per cent strike-rate for the stable with six wins from 25 rides.

A low draw is a big bonus for this son of Unencumbered, who should bounce from the stalls and dictate the speed tempo from the off and then be hard to pass.

POINTERS

Spontaneous 2.45pm Happy Valley