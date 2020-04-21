Hong Kong Racing Tips: Good Guys can get back to Winning Ways

IN-FORM trainer Ricky Yiu can continue his purple patch at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Yiu is on cloud nine at present. A treble at Sha Tin last Sunday pushed him past the half century of winners for the season and extended his lead in the Trainers’ Championship .

The 62-year-old sends half-a-dozen raiders to the Valley and will be confident HAPPY GOOD GUYS can notch another victory when he lines-up in the six-furlong Jonquil Handicap (Div II – 2.45pm).

The four-year-old is on somewhat of a recovery mission having being heavily backed, but only finishing fourth last week.

Yiu’s gelding suffered a typical Happy Valley hard luck story as he saw no daylight in the closing stages and never recovered.

This time, with a valuable inside draw in stall two, he is mapped to sit just behind the leaders and then go for glory turning into the short home straight, particularly given racing takes place on the infamous ‘C+3’ track today.

When racing last took place at the track in February, the majority of winners were either handily placed or near the front from the off, so look for fast starters.

A low draw is another advantage, especially in races over five and six furlongs judged on past results.

With Joao Moreira sidelined following a recent misdemeanour, reigning champion Zac Purton has an ideal opportunity to cut back the three-winner deficit he trails the ‘Magic Man’ by in the Jockeys’ Championship.

With the Australian pilot booked in eight race of the nine races, local punters will be falling over themselves to support the Zac-Man’s mounts during the afternoon.

He looks to be on the proverbial ‘penalty kick’ when he climbs aboard the well-drawn Dancing Fighter in the Crocus Handicap (3.15pm), while last start winner Larson will be strongly fancied to overcome a penalty in the closing Cornflower Handicap (3.50pm).

Purton will also be looking to make amends when he renews his partnership with the Danny Shum-trained WINNING WAYS in the Iris Handicap (1.45pm) over five furlongs.

The form-book says he has a few pounds to find with rival Farm Bumper on their form over course and distance last month, but that doesn’t tell the full story.

On that occasion, Purton found himself with nowhere to go when delivering his challenge approaching the final furlong and then ran into trouble again in the closing stages.

This time, with a good draw in his favour and the early pace likely to be quick, he should be in a good position from the off to make his impressive finishing kick count down home straight.

POINTERS

Winning Ways 1.45pm Happy Valley

Happy Good Guys 2.45pm Happy Valley

PYRAH’S PLACEPOT PICKS

1.15pm – 2 & 7

1.45pm – 5

2.15pm – 2 & 6

2.45pm – 2 & 4

3.15pm – 1

3.50pm – 4 & 8