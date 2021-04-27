Hong Kong Racing Tips: Fortune has a Brilliant chance

IT WAS good to see trainer Caspar Fownes finally break his run of bad fortune when saddling an early double at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Fownes had suffered a torrid time in the past month, with a long losing sequence of 63 and being overtaken in the trainers’ championship by John Size.

With the stable now back amongst the winners again, expect Fownes to start firing on all cylinders, especially at his favourite track where he has already saddled 31 winners this season.

With a strong-hand of seven raiders at the city-track, the former champion trainer is sure to be practising his trade-mark post-race victory jig in anticipation of saluting a couple of winners.

The likes of Tailor Made (1:15pm), who had excuses last start, the consistent Nunchuks (1:45pm) and Fast Pace (3:15pm) al have winning chances.

Inexperienced but hugely talented BRILLIANT FORTUNE is his most intriguing contender in the Babington Handicap (3:50pm) over five-furlongs.

This flashy chestnut gelding, a winner on his only start as a two-year-old back in Australia, faces his first test at the Valley following two encouraging efforts at Sha Tin when chasing home the useful Valiant Dream and then potentially smart and unbeaten Winner Method.

His blistering early pace is likely to see him up from the off and he should be difficult to catch when let loose down the home straight.

POINTERS

Brilliant Fortune 3.50pm Happy Valley