Hong Kong Racing Tips: Dragon looks a Glorious bet in January Cup

HAPPY Valley hosts an exciting nine-race programme on Wednesday, featuring the track’s biggest prize of the season, the £350,000 Group 3 January Cup (12.15pm) over nine furlongs.

There is plenty of quality in the 10-horse line-up, including former multiple Group 1 winner Time Warp, Simply Brilliant, winner of this corresponding race in 2019, and Singapore Sling, runner-up behind Beauty Generation in the 2019 Group 1 Champions Mile.

Lurking near the bottom-end of the handicap, though, is the Zac Purton-ridden GLORIOUS DRAGON, who looks to have been ear-marked for this contest since the season started in September.

This striking grey galloper was transferred to champion trainer Francis Lui’s stable last July, and has been bought along patiently with this contest in mind.

Having been an eye-catcher on his seasonal run over a mile in November when only beaten three lengths by the highly-progressive Sky Darci, Glorious Dragon looked equally good when subsequently trialling at the Valley recently.

The six-year-old has an impressive track and trip record going into the contest with a win and second from his two starts.

He has also shown his best form at this time of the year with two wins in December as well as finishing runner-up to Horse of the Year Exultant in the Group 3 Centenary Vase last January.

With his body weight and condition, similar to his last victory, he has plenty going for him, and will be hard to beat.

POINTERS

Glorious Dragon 12.15pm Happy Valley