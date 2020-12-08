Hong Kong Racing Tips: Doyle can end 2020 Smiling

ENGLISH pilot Hollie Doyle is having a season which must have exceeded even her wildest expectations.

The trailblazing jockey has enjoyed an unbelievable season, which has included a Royal Ascot winner, two Group 1 winners on British Champions Day and finishing fourth in the British Jockeys’ Championship.

If that wasn’t enough, she won the Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year award last month and has now been short-listed for the 2020 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

She now finds herself in Hong Kong for the first time in her life, competing against some of the best jockeys in the world and seeking to end 2020 in a blaze of glory.

Her four rides in the International Jockeys’ Championship can all be given chances, including the improving Happily Friends in the IJC first leg (12.10pm), the well-handicapped Universal Go Go in the second leg (12.40pm) and Harmony N Blessed in the fourth leg (2.10pm).

Her most interesting ride however, is when she teams up with legendary trainer Tony Cruz on the fast improving light-weight SUNNY LAD in the third leg (1.40pm) over the extended mile.

This son of top class sire Sepoy won with plenty in hand when stepping up to a mile for the first time at the Valley last month and can be rated much better than his penalty.

Principle threat and worth a savour is the Joao Moreira-ridden SMILING CITY who has suffered wide transits in his last three races when heavily backed.

With a good draw in his favour, there can be no excuse this time.

POINTERS

Sunny Lad (e/w) 1.40pm Happy Valley

Smiling City 1.40pm Happy Valley