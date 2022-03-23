Hong Kong Racing Tips: Charm can give consistent Lui another Win at the Valley￼￼￼

Trainer Francis Lui has some good chances on Wednesday

TRAINER Francis Lui’s stable has been a model of consistency in Hong Kong this season, and with 40 winners already on the scoresheet, he currently sits fourth in the trainers’ championship table.

Lui has visited the winners’ circle on a regular basis over the past few weeks, with four winners at the last three meetings, and the majority of his runners have been performing at their best.

The 63-year-old has done particularly well at the city track this season, saddling 24 winners, and has a 20 percent win strike-rate in races over the extended mile.

A couple of his contenders compete over that distance during the programme, with WIN CHARM his stand-out performer in Division Two of the Tseuk Luk Handicap (12.45pm).

You can guarantee this son of Charm Spirit won’t be sent off at odds of 100/1 again after his eye-catching effort when only caught in the final furlong by highly-progressive Happy Jai Jai over the course and distance earlier this month.

That performance was full of merit, especially considering he used up plenty of petrol to lead from his outside draw and only gave best to the favourite in the closing stages, with daylight to the rest of his rivals.

That was only the fourth run of his career, so he will surely improve further and he now finds himself racing against weaker rivals.

An inside draw is a major bonus to his chances and with jockey Alexis Badel doing the steering – he has a good record when combining with Lui this season – his chance is obvious .

Stable companion Foxhunter Way is worth a second look racing off bottom-weight in Division One of the Tseuk Luk Handicap over the extended mile (11.15am). He is improving quickly.

POINTERS

Win Charm e/w 12.45pm Happy Valley