Hong Kong passes new film censorship law

Hong Kong has banned films that run contrary to the interests of the Beijing-drafted national security law in a round of new measures.

This is latest crackdown on freedom of expression since the security law passed in June 2020.

The city’s opposition-free legislature amended the Film Censorship Bill, turning movie censors into gatekeepers of the security law with penalties as high as HK$1m and three years in prison for those who screen non-approved content.

The exact limits of what running contrary means is yet to be seen, but The Film Censorship Authority can also demand more information about a screening under the new rules.

In the Asian financial hub, inspectors can search, without a warrant, premises showing a film, including company offices or a private members’ club.

This raises questions around the position of streaming platforms, as well as more general film culture in Hong Kong.