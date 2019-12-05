Hong Kong Betting Tips: O’Brien can wave Magic Wand to land illustrious Hong Kong win

FOR MANY thousands of Beauty Generation fans, the moment of truth will arrive when the reigning champion lines up in the Group One Hong Kong Mile (7.30am).

The world’s top-rated miler had his air of invincibility blown sky high with a couple of below-par efforts this season, and the jury is out as to whether he can return to his best.

Excuses could be made on his first start of the season when failing to give over a stone or more to rivals, but his more recent defeat to Waikuku, when giving away just 5lbs, was harder to swallow.

Trainer John Moore is adamant the real champion will show up on Sunday morning and his huge band of supporters are guaranteed to follow him blindly again.

Maybe the present firm track conditions have been against him, and he hasn’t been letting himself down, but he is going to need to be at his absolute best to beat top Japanese miler INDY CHAMP.

This strong-travelling colt was very impressive when winning the Group One Mile Championship at Kyoto a few weeks back and arrives in Hong Kong in top form.

Rounding off the four top-level contests, there will need to be lots of questions answered in the 1m2f Hong Kong Cup (8.10am).

Neither last season’s impressive Hong Kong QEII hero Win Bright, or HK Cup winner Glorious Forever have run anywhere near their best this season, while last season’s HK Derby hero Furore maybe about to peak, but is still beatable.

Ultra-consistent and talented Group class filly MAGIC WAND finally got her head in front in the Group One Mackinnon Stakes in Australia last month, and is surely capable of winning again.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Indy Champ 7.30am Sha Tin

Magic Wand 8.10am Sha Tin