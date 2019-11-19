Hong Kong Betting Tips: Mr Aldan can make sure Cruz returns to winners’ enclosure

LEGENDARY Hong Kong trainer Tony Cruz must have breathed a huge sigh of relief when his stable star Exultant won the Group 2 Jockey Club Cup at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Cruz had to suffer a tough five week-period with 55 runners in total failing to make it into the winners’ enclosure before Exultant broke that long losing sequence.

It’s not as if his stable were under performing, but when lady luck is against you, it’s a matter of patience until the wheel of fortune turns in your favour again.

Cruz sends a handful of raiders to Happy Valley today and will be hopeful his disappointing form of late can prove a distant memory.

Front-running Casa de Forca looks to be his best chance of success when lining-up in the Hibiscus Handicap (12.50pm) over the extended mile.

This looks a tough handicap however, with a number of rivals looking close to their best and it could be a matter of who gets the ideal journey during the race.

A better proposition for Cruz could be the lightly-raced MR ALDAN who contests the Roselle Handicap (2.20pm).

All eyes will be on the John Size-trained Picken who never saw daylight until too late when a close-up fifth over seven furlongs at Sha Tin recently.

In the same race, Mr Aldan found himself at the tail end of the field and facing an impossible task, until exploding in the final furlong.

This time with Karis Teetan in the saddle he can improve sufficiently, especially over this longer trip and reward each-way support.

POINTERS

Mr Aldan e/w 2.20pm Happy Valley