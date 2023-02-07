Honda Civic Type R review: Hatch of the day

‘Civic’ must be one of the dullest words in the English language. It speaks of local council meetings, slow-witted bureaucracy and doing one’s civic duty. Add the suffix ‘Type R’, though, and Civic (with a capital ‘C’) suddenly becomes very exciting indeed.

First launched in 1997, then sold in Britain from 2001, the Honda Civic Type R has long been a cult car. This sixth-generation ‘FL5’ model follows the proven formula, with a revvy VTEC engine, manual gearbox and front-wheel drive.

However, a myriad of incremental improvements make this the best Civic Type R yet. And yes, maybe even the greatest hot hatchback currently on sale.

More subtle styling

One major improvement – to my eyes, at least – is the Civic’s toned-down styling. The previous Type R was reportedly inspired by a fighter jet, yet it looked more like a fugitive from Max Power magazine (or the Fast & Furious movies, if your cultural reference points are more recent).

The FL5 still sports an aggressive front bumper, vented bonnet, triple tailpipes and a lofty rear spoiler, but it’s pleasingly more mature.

Honda Civic Type R generations.



Clockwise from top: EP3, FN2, FK2 and FK8 (new car is the FL5). pic.twitter.com/5pLZHAGE6J — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) January 11, 2023

The Civic’s interior also gains a much-needed makeover. Quality steps up into premium territory, while the new touchscreen – now with G-force meters, tyre friction readouts and a scoring system for driving the world’s racetracks – is night-and-day better.

As ever, Honda also gets the basics nailed: body-hugging red bucket seats and perfectly placed pedals, along with a tactile suede-wrapped steering wheel and metal gear knob.

Type R on-track

As for the oily bits, the existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine is carried over, but gains a lighter flywheel, quicker-spooling turbo, revised intake system and less restrictive exhaust. The result is 329hp and 310lb ft of torque at 2,500rpm: good for 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds and a top speed of 171mph, despite a weight gain of almost 50kg.

My first encounter with the car takes place at Thruxton, officially the UK’s fastest circuit. With several long, flat-out corners, it’s an intimidating place, even in a hot hatch. I drive a few laps in the outgoing ‘FK8’ Civic Type R – helpfully supplied by Honda to demonstrate the differences – then jump into the latest version.

New Honda Civic Type R on test.



Vital stats: 329hp, 310lb ft, 0-62mph in 5.4sec, 171mph, 1,429kg, 34.4mpg and 186g/km.



Price before options: £46,995. Price as tested: £47,645. pic.twitter.com/p0UjAQc4Ia — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) January 11, 2023

There’s a Porsche-like quality to the new Civic’s controls; from its snickety gearshift to its progressive and powerful brakes, everything feels honed and beautifully weighted. The turbocharged motor isn’t as maniacal as Type Rs of old, but it responds sharply and relishes high revs. A new Individual mode for the engine and chassis allows you to tailor the car’s settings, too.

At a cold and slightly damp Thruxton, the new FL5 inspires more confidence than its predecessor. You can carve through corners with laser-like accuracy, enjoying the plentiful grip, fine balance and eventual willingness to oversteer. Don’t be surprised if Honda reclaims the front-wheel-drive Nurburgring lap record very soon.

Leading the field

On the road, the new Civic feels more compromised, its stiffened shell and taut suspension relaying every imperfection in the surface. You’re also conscious of its size, which is more akin to an executive saloon than a medium hatchback.

Could I live with it, though? Absolutely. While super-hatches such as the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG A45 S have it beaten on paper, the Type R leads the field for feedback and sheer driving fun.

The elephant in this particular room is the Civic’s £46,995 price tag: an eye-watering £12,000 more than the old FK8. But with supply limited to “a few hundred cars a year” – blame fleet CO2 emissions targets – Honda is sure it can sell every one. For probably the last ‘traditional’ Type R before we enter a new electric era, I don’t doubt it.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research

PRICE: £46,995

POWER: 329hp

0-62MPH: 5.4sec

TOP SPEED: 171mph

FUEL ECONOMY: 34.4mpg

CO2 EMISSIONS: 186g/km