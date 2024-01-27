As victims of the Holocaust, we can see just how fragile freedom is

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 27: Some of the 2,711 polished marble blocks, or ‘stellae’ can be seen at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, also called the Holocaust Memorial on January 27, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Thousands of people will come together today to remember and honour the millions killed in the Holocaust and mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops on 27th January, 1945. Auschwitz was among the most notorious of the concentration camps run by the Nazis during WWII and whilst it is impossible to put an exact figure on the death toll it is alleged that over a million people lost their lives in the camp, the majority of whom were Jewish. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

On Holocaust Memorial Day, we must remember the fragility of freedom and do our duty to uphold freedom for all, write Lily Ebert BEM. a Holocaust survivor, and Dov Forman, her great-grandson

Holocaust Memorial Day 2024 bears the theme: ‘The Fragility of Freedom’. This theme is a poignant reminder of how freedom is delicate and precious, as well as the grave consequences that arise when it is taken for granted and hatred is allowed to thrive. As we reflect on this theme, we feel it is important to share our own perspective on the meaning of freedom, drawing on lessons learned from the Holocaust.

The word ‘freedom’ resonates differently with every person. For survivors of the Holocaust and their families, freedom is not just an abstract concept. It will forever be entwined with the tragic narrative of six million Jewish men, women, and children murdered by Nazis and their collaborators. Freedom transcends rhetoric: it is the right to exist without the shadow of persecution, it is the liberty to embrace our differences, and should enable not only survival, but a flourishing existence.

Every day, we hold our freedom close to our hearts, recognising the weighty responsibility that accompanies it. Our freedom is not just a privilege – it is a call to action. It obligates us to ensure that the world never forgets the horrors of the past and the depths of Nazi depravity that led to the genocide of millions. Our duty is clear: to leverage our freedom not only for our own wellbeing, but as a catalyst for positive change.

Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) serves as an annual reckoning, a time to confront the consequences of unchecked hatred and bigotry. It propels us to stand resolute against injustice, discrimination, and other forces that threaten the fabric of freedom. In our eyes, freedom is not passive; it is an active commitment to building a world where tolerance, respect and compassion reign supreme.

The Holocaust, with its gruesome lessons etched in history, exposes the catastrophic outcomes of a society that enables the erosion of individual freedoms. The Fragility of Freedom is an ever-present reality, and the Holocaust stands as a chilling testament to what can unfold when these liberties are systematically dismantled. As the Holocaust fades further into history, we recognise that we must work even harder to ensure its horrors are never forgotten.

Our duty is clear: to leverage our freedom not only for our own wellbeing, but as a catalyst for positive change. In the face of ongoing injustices and global challenges, we must utilise our freedom as a force for good.

The proliferation of hate speech and disinformation online has made our freedoms more fragile

This year’s theme for HMD is particularly relevant as we consider the interplay between freedom and the digital age. We live in an era of unprecedented connectivity; the internet has become the world’s town square, giving us unparalleled access to information and connecting people who may not otherwise have been able to interact. Yet the proliferation of hate speech and disinformation online has made our freedoms more fragile. That is why we take our presence on platforms like X and Tiktok very seriously – it serves as a bridge to engage the younger generation who can feel disengaged from the past.

This Holocaust Memorial Day, we call on all social media platforms to reconsider the role they have to play in safeguarding individuals on social media as hatred spreads so easily on their platforms. As we navigate the complexities of our world, let us embrace this extensive meaning of freedom. Let our freedom be a beacon, guiding us towards a future where the lessons of the Holocaust are not just remembered but actively applied in the pursuit of a more compassionate and just world.

The Fragility of Freedom calls us to action and urges us to weave a tapestry of understanding, tolerance and unity that safeguards the rights and dignity of all.

Lily Ebert BEM is a Holocaust survivor and Dov Forman is her great-grandson