HMRC suspects big firms are underpaying £1.4bn due to workers’ false ‘self-employed’ classification

The taxman suspects big firms are underpaying tax to the tune of £1.4bn, by classifying workers as ‘self-employed’ when they’re actually full staff. 

Leading law firm Pinsent Masons claims HMRC (HM Revenue & Customs) suspects companies are classifying staff as self-employed to avoid making Employers’ National Insurance contributions. 

HMRC has been clamping down on the so-called ‘hidden employees’ loophole, with a view to ensuring workers are classified as company employees, for tax reasons. 

This comes after HMRC won a case against former Sky Sports football commentator Alan Parry, about a tax bill amounting to £356,000. His self-employed status was disputed, after he claimed he should not be taxed due to the IR35 government regulation for off-payroll workers. 

The IR35 rule was changed in April last year, imposing tax and compliance risks on SMEs, whereby previously they would need to be paid by a personal service company (PSC).

A legal director at Pinsent Masons, Penny Simmons, said: “Large businesses need to review how they engage off-payroll workers and manage employment tax risks. 

“Businesses should ensure they have robust on-boarding procedures in place and are applying the IR35 rules correctly, whilst also having a process for making comprehensive employment tax status determinations for all workers to be paid on a self-employed basis.

Partner at Pinsent Masons, Steven Porter, said “off-payroll workers are one of HMRC’s biggest priorities at the moment – even businesses that have sought to comply with the IR35 rules are finding themselves in the crosshairs.”

He said the taxman “believes it may be missing out on more than a billion pounds a year from large businesses that are paying workers on a self-employed basis.

“Figures on that scale will push off-payroll workers to the front of the queue when it comes to HMRC opening investigations.”

HMRC has been approached for comment.

