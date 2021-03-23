Hitting the right note: Piano Works to double bar tabs for May reopening

After a year of closure caused by lockdown, fans of The Piano Works have not had much to sing about recently.

But the iconic ivory-tickling venue today announced it will now be among the first to reopen in May, bringing some much-needed music to their ears.

The singalong favourite is now taking bookings for its Farringdon and West End sites on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 20 May.

Piano Works is also scaling up customers’ booze budget by offering to double punters’ bar tabs when they pre-pay for a drinks voucher on selected dates.

“The last time you stood on a dance floor was March last year. Now we can all share again the joyous space that our dance floor, stage and our excellent musicians create,” said Tristan Moffat, operations director of The Piano Works.

“Dancing and singing matters, it’s far easier to start dancing than to stop, we all have so much stored energy to release. This year we’ll make the decade roar as we sing and dance our way through the second summer of love.”

Piano Works employs a string of independent musicians who perform non-stop tracks requested by the audience.

From 20 May to 19 June, both venues will be open for dining, drinks or brunch for up to six people from any household or any number if they are only from two households.

From 21 June the company plans to open both bars with no restrictions in place, subject to government guidelines.