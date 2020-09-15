Hitachi set to 'withdraw' from Wylfa nuclear power plant

Hitachi is set to confirm that it is scrapping plans for a £15 – £20bn nuclear power plant on the island of Anglesey in Wales, the local council said today.

Llinos Medi, the leader of Anglesey council, confirmed that she had been informed that the Japanese firm were intending to pull out of the project altogether.

Read more: EDF to shut Hunterston nuclear plant in January 2022

In a statement, she said: “I have been informed that Hitachi intends to withdraw from the Wylfa Newydd project. However, I understand that this decision still needs to be ratified tomorrow.”

In January 2019 it was announced that work on the project had been suspended after the company failed to come to an agreement with the government about the funding of the project.

However, last month there were reports that officials at Horizon, the Hitachi-owned subsidiary in charge of the project, were in discussions about restarting development.

But Medi’s comments suggest that the 2.7 gigawatt project has now reached the end of the line. City A.M. has contacted Horizon for comment.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Medi went on: “If this decision is confirmed – then it will be a devastating blow to the Anglesey economy. The Wylfa Newydd project had the potential to transform the Anglesey and North Wales economy, particularly that of North Anglesey.

“I will be calling for an urgent meeting with both UK and Welsh Governments to discuss the future of the Wylfa site.”

The cancellation of the project is yet another blow to the nuclear industry. At the moment, there are eight nuclear plants in the UK producing 20 per cent of the country’s power, but four of these are due to shut by 2024.

Last month it was announced that Hunterston B nuclear power station in Scotland would begin decommissioning in January 2022 at the latest.

Read more: An open letter to the PM: Britain must build Sizewell C — nuclear sits at the heart of a green recovery

The plant, which began generating electricity in 1976, provides enough power to run 1.7m homes.

The cancellations will likely increase the focus on EDF’s developments at Hinkley Point C in Somerset and Sizewell C in Suffolk, as well as China General Nuclear’s (CGN) plan to build a plant at Bradwell B in Essex.