Amentum-led Joint Venture selected for $112 Million Clean-up at Four European Nuclear Research Sites

A joint venture led by Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) has won a new framework contract as the lead decommissioning and waste management contractor for nuclear research sites in four European countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310491705/en/

Under the $112 million (€95.7 million) contract, awarded by the European Commission Joint Research Centre (JRC), the Amentum-led JV will provide decommissioning solutions to accelerate the cleanup efforts of JRC sites in Ispra (Italy), Karlsruhe (Germany), Geel (Belgium) and Petten (The Netherlands).

“Amentum’s robust track record of delivering European-funded projects on time and on budget in multiple countries, including prior experience working at JRC Ispra, made us the ideal choice for this contract,” said Loren Jones, senior vice president and head of Amentum’s Energy & Environment-International business. “We will leverage decommissioning and waste management techniques developed at the world’s most complex nuclear sites, integrating innovative solutions to complex technical and project management challenges. Additionally, our strong ties to regulatory authorities across the European Union will serve as a vital asset in ensuring success.”

For more than 60 years, the JRC sites have addressed complex challenges in areas such as nuclear decommissioning, innovation, safeguards and non-proliferation by conducting research, providing scientific advice and supporting European Union policy makers.

The decommissioning and waste management contract will cover structures such as research reactors, hot cells, accelerators, laboratories and other infrastructure where radioactive substances have been handled.

The work will be delivered by an Amentum-led joint venture with WSP Italia, supported by sub-contractors TUV Rheinland and Protection Solution SRL. The JV’s scope of work includes licensing, radioactive waste management, radiation protection, decommissioning and nuclear engineering, worksite management and safety, non-nuclear engineering, facility supervision and quality assurance.

The JRC contract has a duration of two years with three potential two-year extensions.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

In Europe, Amentum has more than 6,500 people driving the nuclear resurgence in the UK, France, Poland, Slovakia and the Netherlands. Key nuclear energy programs include Hinkley Point C, Sizewell C and Rolls-Royce SMR in the UK, ITER in France, and advising the Polish and Dutch governments on nuclear new build. To support its European customers, Amentum also operates the UK’s largest private sector complex of nuclear laboratories and engineering test facilities.

