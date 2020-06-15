High street footfall jumps 50 per cent as shops reopen for business

Britain’s high streets have enjoyed a 52 per cent jump in footfall this morning, after shops opened their doors for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

So-called non-essential retailers reopened this morning after the much-anticipated easing of lockdown measures by the government.

Read more: Shorter hours and lots of portaloos: How London’s West End is reopening shops after lockdown

According to Springboard data, footfall across all retail destinations increased by 41.7 per cent in England this morning versus the same time last week.

However, retail footfall was still down by more than a third compared to the same day last year, and down 41 per cent in England’s high streets.

Insights Director at Springboard Diane Wehrle said the rise is “significant”.

“We must remember that these results are only for the period up to 12pm. Footfall is likely to increase further by early afternoon as people come out later in the day and during their lunch hours.”

The reopened stores drew sprawling queues of customers ahead of their morning opening times today, with many people keen to get back to the shops after nearly three months without them.

Cut price clothing retailer Primark saw scores of people waiting outside several of its stores, while several others have reported an early surge in customers.

Read more: Shops reopen to long queues as social distancing measures come into force

It comes after fears that shops would struggle to draw people in, amid concerns about catching coronavirus.

Most have implemented strict new social distancing measures such as limiting the number of people in-store at once, protective screens at checkouts, and keeping fitting rooms closed.