High Court bans man from suing people after he files £33.3 quadrillion claim

The High Court has banned a man from suing people, after he tried to sue someone for more gold than has ever been mined in history.

The court said serial litigator Sayed Sangamneheri should not be allowed to file anymore claims for the next two years, after he sought to claim £33.3 quadrillion.

After the man initially filed a claim for “USD 4.812324800212413e+16”, the court asked him to give a figure in sterling, to which he said his claim was worth “about GBP 33.3 Quadrillion”.

The claim came after the man sought to recover 12,039,149,111,250.40 kilograms worth of gold, which the deputy judge presiding over the case said is more gold “than the quantity of gold ever mined.”

A kilogram of gold currently costs more than $63,000, while only 187,000 metric tonnes of gold have ever been mined.

The multi-quadrillion-pound claim came after Sangamneheri entered a contract to exchange plots of land for gold.

The deputy judge said she had no hesitations in throwing the man’s claims out of court as she claimed Sangamneheri had “concocted a complete fantasy” of collusion between those he had filed his claim against.

She noted that Sangamneheri has “repeatedly advanced baseless allegations of dishonesty” against the defendants, as she said the claimant’s actions amount to a form of “harassment”.