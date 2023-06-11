Henman hails Djokovic as greatest male of all-time after French Open win

Novak Djokovic now stands alone at the top of the men’s Grand Slam charts after his straight sets win over Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open, leading to former British No1 Tim Henman describing him as the ‘greatest man of all time’.

The Serbian beat his Norwegian opponent 7-6 6-3 7-5 at Roland Garros to win his third French Open and 23rd Grand Slam in total.

The win puts him one ahead of Rafael Nadal and equal with Serena Williams for major tournaments won in the open era.

Ruud led 3-0 early on in the match but Djokovic fought back to take the first set 7-6.

The world No3 took the second set 6-3 and wrapped up the third 7-5 as the clock struck three hours 13 minutes.

With Roger Federer retired and Nadal inching towards the end of his career, it is likely Djokovic will remain the stand-alone leading Grand Slam winning man.

Henman said: “I don’t think there can be any doubts now about who is the greatest male player of all-time’.

Djokovic’s win was his 94th on at the ATP level, 15 behind Jimmy Connors and nine behind Federer.

The other final on Sunday saw Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-wei beat Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez 1-6 7-6 6-1 in the women’s doubles final.

In the women’s final on Saturday, Iga Swiatek picked up her third French Open title with a three-set win over Karolina Muchova.

The next Grand Slam will be held at Wimbledon in early July.