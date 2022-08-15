HelloFresh remains cautiously optimistic for year as it passes price hikes onto customers

HelloFresh said it was “cautiously optimistic” about the second half of the year as the company grapples with soaring prices and slowing pandemic demand.

The meal kit maker backed its outlook for the coming year and said it was “very well on track” to reach its €10bn revenue goal this year, with a 10 per cent per cent core profit (EBITDA) margin by 2025.

While chief executive Dominik Richter told reporters that he was “cautiously optimistic”, he added: “We feel positive about the business not only in H2, but even more so how we trend against that mid-term target.”

The company said in its report that it had been able to mitigate ingredient price inflation by introducing selected price increases

For the second quarter, the Frankfurt-listed firm confirmed its previously-released figures, which showed that revenue for the three-month period rose to €1.96bn from €1.56bn.

HelloFresh delivered 557.1m meals in the first half of the year and said it has plans to launch in two more European markets this year, adding to the 17 countries it already operates in.

The results were slightly above estimates and sent shares up over eight per cent this morning.

Just last month HelloFresh reduced its 2022 outlook, citing both the war in Ukraine and a consumer dip.