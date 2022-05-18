Heathrow passengers brace for summer travel chaos as BA staff are expected to vote on strike action

BA ground and check in staff will vote on whether to strike this summer.

Passengers travelling through Heathrow might need to brace for a chaotic summer at the airport as British Airways’ (BA) check in and ground staff are set to vote on strike action.

Members of unions GMB and Unite are expected to vote in the next few weeks on whether to go on strike later this summer, but no industrial action has been announced yet.

The unions said the motive behind the ballot was that workers were forced to a 10 per cent pay cut during the pandemic which has not been reinstated.

“These loyal workers have stood by BA through thick and thin, they have kept passengers moving when staff shortages and IT failures nearly brought the operation to a standstill,” said GMB’s national officer Nadine Houghton.

“If BA wants to avoid industrial action that will trash many people’s summer holidays, they need to do what’s right by check in staff.”

BA called the ballot a “disappointing response” from a small group of employees and said the carrier had offered a 10 per cent reward this year ahead of pay talks.

“Our colleagues are the heart of our business and we are continuing to talk with their union representatives,” said a company spokesperson.