‘Heartbreaking’: Eve Sleep calls in administrators after unsuccessful sales talks

Mattress seller Eve Sleep has been forced to call in administrators after bosses said the scale of the company had struggled to withstand an “economic tsunami” this year.

The AIM-listed sleep wellness brand had been searching for a buyer or equity fundraising but said talks had not been successful.

The firm said shoppers had shunned big ticket items and homeware goods amid pressure on household budgets.

CEO Cheryl Calverley said Eve had “moved heaven and earth to seek a way forward” as independent or acquired company but “ultimately prevailing market conditions just do not support that”.

While there had been “monumental efforts” to turn the firm’s fortunes around, the scale of Eve “was simply insufficient to withstand the economic tsunami that has gathered momentum over the past six months, and allow it to continue as an independent business,” she added.

In a statement on the London Stock Exchange, Eve said the likely outcome to creditors was “currently unknown”.

Administrators at Kroll Advisory have been appointed, with the company’s AIM shares being suspended from Monday morning.

Sales in the UK had dipped 18 per cent compared to the previous year while gross profit had plunged by a third, interim results last month revealed.