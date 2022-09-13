Health secretary must not forget about prevention in tackling NHS crisis, urges think tank

New health minister and deputy prime minister Therese Coffey. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

The new health secretary must not forget about prevention, according to a top think tank, as she inherits the job of tackling an NHS in crisis.

Thérèse Coffey, who was earlier this month appointed as the health minister, as well as deputy prime minister, announced last week she would prioritise A, B, C and D – ambulances, backlogs, care, and doctors and dentists.

Research fellow at London-based think tank ILC, Arunima Himawan, said “there is a serious danger of the urgent driving out the important.

“Preventing ill health will not only help us find long-term solutions to backlogs, doctors’ shortages and acute care, but is key to helping the government reach its target of 5 extra healthy years by 2035.”

Coffey has already received backlash for her views on abortion, which she has consistently voted against, as well as anti-tobacco legislation, which she has historically sought to overturn.

Professor Les Mayhew, ILC Head of Global Research, added: “One place the new secretary of state should start to bring forward the proposed measures is tobacco control.

“Although smoking prevalence has been falling, it still kills 75,000 a year in England alone, and results in over half a million admissions to hospital every year.”