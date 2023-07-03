Headingley on high alert for Ashes after issues at Lord’s

Security at Headingley is set to ramped up ahead of the third Ashes Test on Thursday following issues at Lord’s.

A controversial stumping of wicket-keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow on the fifth day of the second Test at the Home of Cricket led to some unsavoury scenes in the stadium’s iconic Long Room.

Marylebone Cricket Club banned three members of their prestigious club on Sunday evening pending investigation over accusations of Australian players being verbally abused.

Headingley in Leeds, hosts of the third Test, will ramp up security with a hostile reception for the tourists expected.

“I definitely think it’s [security] going to be ramped up,’ England Test captain Ben Stokes said.

A Yorkshire County Cricket Club spokesperson said: “The well-being of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe.

“Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third Test. We will continue to work closely with both the England and Wales Cricket Board and West Yorkshire Police to ensure our safety measures are proportionate for this fixture.

“The Ashes is a truly special occasion, and we want everybody visiting Headingley to have an incredible time watching first-class cricket at our iconic venue.”

This will also be the first Test at the Leeds since the England and Wales Cricket Board recommended a £500,000 fine be imposed on the county over issues to do with racism in relation to Azeem Rafiq.