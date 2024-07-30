Haynes’ improving Kuwaitya could be cause for Jubilation

Kieran O’Neill rides Kuwaitya in the Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes

WHILE the Sussex Stakes undoubtedly takes centre-stage on Wednesday at Goodwood, there are also other betting opportunities to be had on the card.

The Alice Keppel Stakes (4.45pm) for juvenile fillies features the speedy Coto De Caza, and after her five-length Beverley romp last time out, she’s certain to be very well fancied.

However, her status as the likely hot favourite for the Crisfords means that punters should be able to take advantage of the value on offer from World Pool, and I’m looking elsewhere for my main selection in this event.

One filly who should fit that bill is Alice Haynes’ KUWAITYA, who ran a cracker to finish only two-and-three-quarters behind the winner in Newbury’s Super Sprint earlier this month.

Prior to that, she’d built up a great level of experience from four runs, where she’d been consistent and able enough to place in Listed company.

She was a non-runner at Royal Ascot due to problems with the stalls, but don’t hold that against her, as she’s got plenty of ability and the upside to be the value choice in the Win and Place markets.

Despite COTO DE CAZA’s probable short price we can add her to a World Pool Quinella in the hope of a bigger payout, and I like the look of adding BAILEYS JUBLIATION along with main selection Kuwaitya in that bet type.

Baileys Celebration is a typically battle-hardened two-year-old from Charlie Johnston’s yard, and boasts strong form amongst those in this field, including having beaten Coto De Caza at Lingfield last time out.

She looks a tough customer, and I think she has the resilience and talent to be hard to knock out of the frame, with top jockey Silvestre de Sousa booked to ride.

POINTERS – WEDNESDAY

Kuwaitya (Win and Place) 4.45pm Goodwood

Kuwaitya, Baileys Jubilation, Coto De Caza (Quinella) 4.45pm Goodwood