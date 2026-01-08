Haveli to Make Majority Investment in Sirion to Support Continued Growth

Sirion, a global leader in contract lifecycle management (“CLM”) software, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Haveli Investments, L.P. (“Haveli” or “Haveli Investments”), an Austin-based technology focused investment firm, will make a majority investment in the company.

Sirion helps some of the world’s largest enterprises manage complex commercial relationships across the full contract lifecycle, with a platform that has become a system of record for contractual data and performance across global organizations. Sirion’s platform is built on its proprietary AI foundation agentOSTM, which combines specialized contract intelligence with a conversational interface to help organizations create, manage, and act on contracts with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Sirion stands differentiated as one of the leading end-to-end CLM platforms, delivering unmatched depth across the full contract lifecycle, spanning drafting and negotiation through post-signature obligation management, performance tracking, and advanced analytics – reflected in its consistent recognition as a CLM leader by leading industry analysts including Gartner, Forrester and IDC. Designed for enterprise scale, the platform combines extensive configurability, workflow orchestration, integrations, and rigorous data security and governance to support complex, multi-region operations across diverse regulatory environments.

“Contracts sit at the heart of every major enterprise transaction — from procurement and sales to employment and partnerships — and they increasingly define how value flows through an organization,” said Ajay Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Sirion. “At Sirion, we built AskSirion and agentOSTM for this moment — a purpose‑built AI foundation that brings intelligence, structure, and automation to contracting at enterprise scale. This partnership allows us to accelerate that vision and continue building the platform our customers rely on to run their businesses.”

“Sirion is one of the best examples we have seen of a system-of-record software company combining proprietary small-language models with frontier LLMs and creating next-gen agentic AI workflows,” said Sumit Pande, Senior Managing Director at Haveli Investments. “As AI becomes increasingly central to how enterprises operate, we see strong structural tailwinds for AI-first platforms that sit at the core of business workflows, and we look forward to partnering with Ajay and the entire Sirion team on the company’s next phase of growth.”

Sirion has delivered sustained growth, averaging over 40% annually over the past five years, and recently turned profitable. The company’s global footprint has expanded to ten offices across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, India, South Africa, and Singapore. Today, Sirion serves hundreds of enterprises across 70+ countries and has built a strong and growing partner ecosystem spanning all key global regions.

Haveli’s investment provides Sirion with additional capital and operational support to help accelerate product innovation, expand global reach, and deepen customer impact, while remaining focused on the platform and capabilities customers rely on today. The transaction enables continued investment to scale the business and strengthen Sirion’s leadership in the CLM category.

“As the first institutional investor to partner with Sirion over a decade ago, it has been a privilege to be a part of the journey since the seed stage,” said Shailendra Singh, Managing Director at Peak XV. “From those early days of inception, Ajay, Aditya Gupta, and Kanti Prabha have demonstrated a relentless commitment to innovation, building a category-leading product recognized by all leading analysts and earning the trust of hundreds of marquee customers. This majority investment from Haveli is a testament to the strength of the platform and the team behind it. We are honored to have been part of this journey and remain confident that Sirion will go from strength to strength as they continue to build an enduring company.”

Sirion was recently named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contract Lifecycle Management for the fourth consecutive year and ranked first in the 2025 Gartner® Critical Capabilities report for CLM use cases for the third year in a row. The company has also been recognized by IDC and Forrester and included in Deloitte’s list of fastest-growing companies in North America.

The transaction is subject to customary closing and regulatory clearances and is expected to close in Q1 2026.

William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to Sirion. Moelis & Company LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Haveli Investments.

About Sirion

Sirion is a leading AI-native contract lifecycle management platform that helps enterprises store, create, and manage contracts with greater intelligence and control. By combining a conversational interface with specialized AI agents, Sirion enables organizations to manage contractual risk, improve compliance, and gain deeper insight across millions of contracts. Sirion supports more than seven million contracts across over 100 languages for many of the world’s largest enterprises.

For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

About Haveli Investments

Haveli Investments is an Austin-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in the highest quality companies in the technology sector through control, minority or structured equity and debt investments with a focus on software, data, gaming and adjacent industries. The firm seeks to partner with innovative companies, entrepreneurs and management teams throughout a company’s life cycle. Haveli’s experienced team of investors and diverse industry experts will provide operational and strategic support, enabling portfolio companies to focus on driving innovation and increasing growth, scale and operating margins. Underscoring Haveli’s investments is an unwavering focus on a culture of inclusivity and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.haveliinvestments.com, or follow Haveli on LinkedIn, @Haveli Investments.

