Have I Got News For You maker returns to profit

Ian Hislop and Paul Merton are the stars of Have I Got News For You. Credit – BBC

The production company behind Have I Got News For You has turned to profit despite its turnover falling during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

Hat Trick Productions, which is headquartered in London, has reported a pre-tax profit of £856,775 for 2024.

The latest figure has been included in new accounts filed with Companies House.

The total comes after the maker of Have I Got News For You posted a pre-tax loss of £377,590 in the prior 12 months

That loss came after Hat Trick Productions achieved a pre-tax profit of £3.2m in 2022.

However, the latest set of accounts for the Have I Got News For You maker also show that the firm’s turnover declined from £48.4 to £35m in 2024.

Have I Got News For You maker’s US success

In the UK’s Hat Trick Productions’ turnover increased in the year from £15.3m to £16.9m and remained flat at £2m in the rest of Europe.

In the rest of the world, the company’s turnover jumped from £8.7m to £13.8m.

Founded in 1986 by Rory McGrath, Jimmy Mulville and Denise O’Donoghue, the business also currently makes Mastermind, Rich House Poor House and Trigger Point.

In the US, it has made Whose Line Is It Anyway since 1998.

Its previous shows have included The Armstrong & Miller Show, Derry Girls, Father Ted and Room 101.

During the year, the Have I Got News For You maker launched a version of the show in the US in the lead up to the presidential election.

Hat Trick Productions has said the show has become one of CNN’s most popular programmes and that 20 more episode shave been commissioned for 2025.

The business has also made the likes of Episodes, Fonejacker, Harry Enfield’s Television Programme, The Kumars at No. 42, Whose Line is it Anyway? and Outnumbered