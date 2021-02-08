Have confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine, urges Nadhim Zahawi

The public can have confidence in the UK’s Covid vaccines, despite worries that the Oxford/AstraZeneca’s jab is minimally effective against the South African variant.

Early trials have suggested the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, only has limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of Covid-19.

Among coronavirus variants currently most concerning for scientists and public health experts are the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants, which appear to spread more swiftly than others.

Writing in The Telegraph today, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “While it is right and necessary to prepare for the deployment of an updated vaccine, we can take confidence from the current roll out and the protection it will provide all of us against this terrible disease.”

Zahawi said the vaccines being used appeared to work well against dominant variants in the UK.

“We need to be aware that even where a vaccine has reduced efficacy in preventing infection there may still be good efficacy against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death,” he added.

More than 100 cases of the South African variant have been found in the UK, but the version of the virus first discovered in Kent is the dominant strain.

More than 12 million people in the UK have had one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Last night South Africa put its rollout of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine on hold.